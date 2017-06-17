Leadership coach references Maimane-Zille on conflict management

Johannesburg, 17 June 2017 - A leadership coach says employers need to invest more time in managing conflict in work places. She made reference to what must have been a tough talk between DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, and former leader Helen Zille. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A leadership coach said employers need to invest more time in managing conflict in work places.

Helena Dolny made reference to what must have been a tough talk between DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former leader Helen Zille, regarding her removal from party roles.

She said, "I think, in work places, people don't invest enough time in establishing how they’re going to deal with difficult conversations, when they have differences and when they have conflicts.

"So there's a leadership coach who has a book on mastering conflict, and you really need to work out beforehand, if you can, what are you going to do. What's going to be the approach when there are differences of opinion."

