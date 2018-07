JOHANNESBURG - Legendary South African musician Ali Katt has died.

He died at the age of 60 after a lengthy illness.



His most famous song is Let the Good Times Roll from his 1987 album, Have Mercy.

The Arts and Culture Department says a towering giant in the local music industry has fallen.

Katt sang with the Minerals back in 1979.

Government has sent its condolences to the musician’s family, friends and fans.

eNCA