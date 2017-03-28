Legislature to debate Zille tweets

File: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille could be facing her biggest test of her career to date. Photo: RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape legislature will debate Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweets defending colonialism.



Zille’s comments were widely criticised on social media, with many slamming them as being offensive.

The premier later apologised after taking flak from politicians and the public.

The ANC, which is on the opposition benches in the province, called for a Debate of Provincial Importance, saying Zille must explain her views.

On 2 April, the DA Federal Executive Committee will meet to determine a way forward.

