Lennit Max disowned the DA, says Bonginkosi Madikizela

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance wants Lennit Max to resign from the party.

Max has been appointed as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The former Western Cape police commissioner and Community Safety MEC's resigned as a member of the provincial legislature but not from the DA.

"First of all we heard about his appointment through the media like everyone else. He should have taken DA leadership into his confidence," said Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape DA Leader.

"Everything he said yesterday he disowned the DA. He said he hasn't joined the ANC yet but this shows his intention in future," said Madikizela.

Madikizela said Max ignored his time as MEC for safety.

"He effectively disowned the party. He kept on refering to ANC slogan of Tuma mina. It is the ANC election slogan. We note his appointment. Hopefully it will assist the province. But I think this is a political appointment in ANC minister's office. It is different from a department appointent. This is what is a concern for me," said Madikizela.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Max said he was still a DA member and there's nothing wrong with his appointment.

