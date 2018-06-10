Lesufi 'not forthcoming' on Parktown Boys assault case: DA

File: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was urged to release the report into the alleged sexual assault of school pupils at Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng on Sunday urged Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to release the report into the alleged sexual assault of school pupils at Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg.

In reply to questions in the Gauteng legislature regarding the status of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of boys at the school, Lesufi provided little information regarding the progress of the investigation, DA Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho said.

"MEC Lesufi indicated that the investigation was two-fold, and that the first phase had been completed by May and the second phase would be concluded at the end of May. Despite this assurance, the report has not been made available and the details contained within are unknown."

By now this investigation should be concluded and parents of pupils should be brought up to speed as to the outcome. It was critical that if there was a criminal case to be made, the department should pursue it, "as it is famous for letting offenders off the hook with no consequences", Ramulifho said.

For there to be closure on this matter and allow "healing" to take place, it was important that this report is shared and discussed by members of the legislature’s education committee.

It was also critical that this information be shared with the school governing body to ensure that findings and recommendations were considered.

The DA would push Lesufi to make the report available to ensure that justice was served for the victims "of this horrendous incident", Ramulifho said.

African News Agency