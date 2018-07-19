Lesufi visits Jo'burg school after principal goes missing

File: According to the provincial Department of Education, the principal in the north-east of Johannesburg has not reported for work since schools reopened on Tuesday. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday visited the Sandringham High School as concerns grow over the school’s missing Principal.

According to the provincial Department of Education, the principal in the north-east of Johannesburg has not reported for work since schools reopened on Tuesday.

“He is not at home either, and as such it is suspected that he is missing,” the department said in a statement.

“It must be noted that a missing person case has already been opened at SAPS Brakpan.”

eNCA