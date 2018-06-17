Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Liberty Life investigating after hackers demand payment

  • South Africa
An SMS sent by financial services group Liberty Life to its clients on Saturday evening informing them of a data breach. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Financial services group Liberty Life has launched an investigation after its systems were hacked.

The financial services group sent out an SMS to their clients on Saturday evening informing them of the breach of security.

 

 

Liberty said the hackers alerted the company to potential vulnerabilities in its systems and were now demanding compensation.

The Sunday Times reported that the hackers obtained sensitive information about some top clients and have demanded payment of millions of rand not to release the data.

 

 

Liberty is refusing to comment further.

eNCA

