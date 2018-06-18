Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Liberty Life probe into data breach at 'advanced stage'

  • South Africa
File: Liberty told clients an external party's gained unauthorised access to its information. Photo: Facebook / Liberty Group SA

JOHANNESBURG - Financial services group Liberty Life says its probe into Thursday's data breach is at an advanced stage.

There's no word yet on when information about the investigation will be made public.

The company maintains none of its clients has lost money as a result of the breach.

In text messages this weekend, Liberty told clients an external party's gained unauthorised access to its information.

Hackers alerted the company to potential vulnerabilities in its systems, and are now demanding compensation.

The criminals reportedly obtained sensitive information about top clients, and are now demanding millions of rands to keep that data under wraps.

