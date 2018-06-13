Life Esidimeni families have received their payment

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Executive Council has managed to pay Life Esidimeni families their R1.2 million compensation on Wednesday, ahead of the set deadline.

All payments were concluded by June 13, before the deadline of June 19 set by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke who was chairing the arbitration.

"The office of the premier paid a total sum of R159,460,000.00 to all the 134 claimants who were part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Process," the office of the Gauteng Premier David Makhura said.

In March, the arbitration awarded survivors and families of those who had died R1-million in constitutional damages and R200,000 in damages for emotional suffering and funeral expenses.

During the arbitration, it emerged that patients died of cold and hunger, dehydration and general lack of care.

The sick spent three months in facilities that had no trained staff nor funds to cater for them. The homes also had inadequate facilities and many patients without medical records.

At least 144 mentally ill patients died after the Gauteng health department moved about 1700 patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to unsuitable NGO and state facilities in 2016.

Meanwhile, 28 patients are still missing.

