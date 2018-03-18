Life Esidimeni hearings cost will total R47m: DA

File: Family members at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. More than half the expense has been spent on the Emoyeni Conference Centre as the venue for the hearings, which cost R8.4-million. Photo: eNCA/ Zikhona Tshona

JOHANNESBURG - The total cost of the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings is expected to cost the Gauteng government around R47-million in total.

This was disclosed by Gauteng premier David Makhura in a written a reply to questions in the Gauteng legislature, Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom said.

The hearings have been investigating the deaths of over 140 mentally ill patients, who were transferred by the Gauteng Health Department to 27 unregistered NGOs.

So far, the alternative dispute resolution process has cost R15.7-million.

More than half the expense has been spent on the Emoyeni Conference Centre as the venue for the hearings, which cost R8.4-million.

"This is grossly excessive, bearing in mind that Emoyeni is owned by the provincial government which has an arrangement with a private company to rent it out. I will be asking questions on how this can be justified and who has profited from this," Bloom said.

Other major expenses included community radio stations and newspapers for the announcement for families to register for the arbitration (over R2-million), Mirror Effect Trading for video production and streaming services (nearly R1.5-million), Werkmans Attorneys (over R1.8-million), Vila Mora Express for transport services (over R1.1-million), Wits Language School for sign language and interpretation services (R639,679), and Uwhakaziso Trading & Projects for recording services (R423,250).

It remains to be seen if enough had been budgeted to cover the financial award that former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke would be announcing for the relatives of those who died.

"Financial compensation is necessary but not sufficient for the Esidimeni tragedy, which also requires the criminal prosecution of all those responsible for the deaths," Bloom said.

African News Agency