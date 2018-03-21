Life sentence for man who raped boy, 7

JOHANNESBURG - A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life behind bars by the Camperdown Regional Court in KwaZulu Natal for raping a 7-year-old boy, police said on Wednesday.

"On 2 May 2016, the victim (7) was approached by the accused and was raped in the house while his mother was away. Community members caught the accused while raping the victim and called the police. A case of rape was opened at Inchanga police station and the accused was immediately arrested," KZN police said in a statement.

The accused was then charged with rape and sentenced earlier this week to life behind bars.

"In another conviction, the Empangeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Julio Mapsangane (38) to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 55-year-old woman at Empangeni area. On 14 October 2017 the victim was drinking at Gxigxi area, Empangeni with her friends. She later fell asleep and was raped by the accused. The accused was arrested and charged for rape," police said.

