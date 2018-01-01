Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Lightning strikes kill four people

  • South Africa
File: Lightning burnt 16 people in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape at the weekend. Photo: Image Source

JOHANNESBURG - Lighting killed four people and injured more than a dozen in two provinces at the weekend.

Two people died and 16 sustained serious burn wounds when lighting struck Mthatha's Tabankulu area in the Eastern Cape.

In KwaZulu-Natal, two people died after being struck by lightning during a storm that battered the south coast on Saturday.

Authorities in the province say disaster management teams remain on high alert.

