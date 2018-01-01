Lightning strikes kill four people

JOHANNESBURG - Lighting killed four people and injured more than a dozen in two provinces at the weekend.
Two people died and 16 sustained serious burn wounds when lighting struck Mthatha's Tabankulu area in the Eastern Cape.
READ: Mashaba to probe contractors who built houses damaged by storm
In KwaZulu-Natal, two people died after being struck by lightning during a storm that battered the south coast on Saturday.
Authorities in the province say disaster management teams remain on high alert.
eNCA
Discussion Policy