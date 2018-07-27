Limited relief at the pumps for motorists

File: A stronger rand and cheaper international oil prices will leave fuel prices virtually unchanged next week. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists can breathe a limited sigh of relief.

A stronger rand and cheaper international oil prices will leave fuel prices virtually unchanged next week.



The Automobile Association (AA) says according to unaudited month-end fuel price data, petrol is expected to increase by around 2-cents a litre and paraffin by 4-cents.

Diesel prices are expected to drop by 4-cents.

Last week the AA warned of a possible 19-cent increase in petrol prices, which would have come on the back of heavier hikes earlier this year.

eNCA