JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo provincial government has welcomed a decision by the pro-Makhado task team to suspend another planned shutdown of Vuwani.

The group, which has been pushing for reincorporation of the Vuwani area into the Makhado municipality, has given the government two weeks to sort out administrative issues.

*Watch an interview with Kenny Mathivha, the spokesperson for the Limpopo premier, above.

