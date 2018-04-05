Limpopo man gets life for gruesome murder

File: Daniel Zambukeri had been found guilty for the murder of his older brother's wife, 26-year-old Hlayisani Preshia Hlongwani. Photo: Flickr.com / Michael Coghlan

JOHANNESBURG - A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison by the Limpopo High Court sitting in Thohoyandou, for murdering his brother's wife, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Daniel Zambukeri had been found guilty over his "starring role in the brutal murder" of his older brother's wife, 26-year-old Hlayisani Preshia Hlongwani.

On April 17, 2017, Zambukeri promised to accompany Hlongwani to a village where she was going to fetch her child.

Zambukeri organised for a car but when they arrived in the village, he drove straight to nearby bushes, said Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The deceased's legs were then tied against the tree and was left alone. In the evening, the accused returned to that spot, attacked the deceased, broke her arm, cut off her body parts before killing her.

"Following the police's intensive investigations, the accused was later arrested with three other suspects who were released on R5,000 bail to allow for a separation of trial," Ngoepe said.

Nkhensani Christinah Mhlongo (50), Solomon Mngengeni Mahumani (53) and Amos Mafemani Chuma (45) are expected to be sentenced on May 2 fpr their role in the crime.

Provincial commissioner Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the long jail sentence and also commended Giyani detectives.

"We hope that by removing this criminal from our streets for such a long time will serve as a deterrent to all the criminals out there and our communities will also stay peacefully. All the criminals who are still engaged in any form of criminal activities especially crimes against women, will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise," said Ledwaba.

African News Agency