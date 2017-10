File: Rameez Patel is set to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court for his mother's murder. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Marietie Louw-Carstens

POLOKWANE - Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel is set to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court for his mother's murder.

The elderly woman was shot dead by an unknown gunman at her home last month.

The businessman is already on trial for the murder of his 28-year-old wife Fatima, who was beaten, strangled and shot in the couple's home.

eNCA