Limpopo villagers torch schools, offices, police cars

Roads were blocked and public infrastructure burnt during a protest in Nthabalala village near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. Photo: Supplied

LOUIS TRICHARDT – The DA has condemned the torching of public infrastructure, including two schools, a post office, Sassa offices, Water Affairs Affairs offices and four police vehicles, in Nthabalala village in the Tshitale region near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

Community members are apparently angry about the condition of a gravel road and say they were promised a tarred road.

However, the Public Works Department says it’s due to start working on the road from April 1.

In a statement, the party said: "This violence and destruction will deny the residents of the village important services, including basic education for young children. This will only hurt the poor, and make life more difficult."

"In 2008, the ANC government promised the construction of a road in the area. Since then, only 5,5km of road has been tarred. The community is now demanding that 40km of road be tarred without any further delay.

"The protesters opted to shut down schools and prevent people from going to work demanding answers from the department."

The DA said the destruction and violence are denying residents important services like basic education for their children and has called for tighter security in the area.

