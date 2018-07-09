LISTEN: Hawks explain Duduzane Zuma's shackles in court

FIle: It's alleged Duduzane Zuma was present when the Gupta's allegedly offered former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas, a bribe. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have explained why Duduzane Zuma was shackled when he appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Zuma is facing corruption charge and has been released on R100,000 bail.

It's alleged he was present when the Gupta's allegedly offered former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas, a bribe.

Hawks spokesperson, Hangwani Mulaudzi said the issue of whether he is shackled is outside the domain of the Hawks.

According to Mulaudzi, the Hawks tried to have Zuma appear in court not wearing shackles.

The Hawks are denying that their case against Zuma is weak.

The crime intelligence unit says it only asked for a long postponement to ensure it completes its investigations.

