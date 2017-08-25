LISTEN: Holimisa says NMB fighting is personal, not political

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa says the feud between Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor, Athol Trollip and his former deputy, Mongameli Bobani, isn't political.

The UDM has threatened to leave the bay's coalition government after Bobani was axed this week.

According to Holomisa, it looks like Trollip in particular has a vendetta against Bobani that is personal, not political.

In a strongly-worded letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane and other coalition partners, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the DA is mounting a dirty tricks campaign against the UDM councilor.

In the letter – which eNCA has seen – Holomisa accuses the DA of going rogue, saying it's operating outside the provisions of their coalition.

This includes Cope, the ACDP, and the Freedom Front Plus.

Holomisa is demanding to know why Bobani was removed as deputy mayor.

The DA says it wants to maintain its coalition with the UDM in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

According to James Selfe, DA Federal executive chair, "We have been in talks with the UDM and the other coalition partners for 9 months about the conduct of the Mr Bobani, which is disruptive, rude, against the coalition. On several occasions in the past months Mr Bobani has voted with the ANC on crucial elements before the council. You can't have a situation where the deputy minister votes with the opposition when he's nominally part of the government it's an aboration."

Selfe continued: "We have been at pains to try and resolve this thing amicably and by discussion and we would really like the UDM to stay in the coalition, but we can't work with a disruptive element like Mr Bobani. Mr Bobani has shown repeatedly that he's not aligned to the coalition that he's been involved allegedly in corrupt activities that he has oversight over. It's an aboration and contradiction of everything we stood for and (were) voted in for to remain quiet about the activities of Mr Bobani."

eNCA