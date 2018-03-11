LISTEN: Home Affairs DG can neither confirm nor deny Gupta residency info

File: Home Affairs DG Mkuseni Apleni refuses to be drawn into reports that he’s been instructed to find out how members of the Gupta family obtained permanent residency in this country. Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Director General (DG) Mkuseni Apleni refuses to be drawn into reports that he’s been instructed to find out how members of the Gupta family obtained permanent residency in this country.

On Tuesday, minister Malusi Gigaba held a media briefing following a meeting with MPs over the issue.

He said the family does not hold citizenship even though he had said in June 2017 that the Guptas had been naturalised.

Shortly after the Minister's briefing, ID numbers, apparently belonging to Gupta family members were entered into the IEC's database, showing they were registered to vote at the Saxonwold Primary School.

In an interview with KayaFM on Wednesday morning, Home Affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete muddied the waters again, insisting Gigaba was speaking in his personal capacity on Tuesday, and not as minister.

Now the DG has fallen back on "protocol", saying he can't divulge details about the Guptas' residency status.

<span itemprop="name" content="WEB_VIDEO_APLENI_110318"></span> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="36"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_621zti2j/version/100001"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-11T11:49:05.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="361"></span>

eNCA