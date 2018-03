JOHANNESBURG 17 March 2018 - Reports have emerged that former ANC MP and founder of the the African Democratic Change Makhosi Khoza has been suspended by her party. eNCA's Mpho Sithole speaks to her. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The founder of the African Democratic Change (ADeC) party, Makhosi Khoza, is refuting claims she had been suspended.

It was reported on Saturday that she was under attack from members within her party.

But Khoza says she's currently the only legitimate member.

“A none member cannot expel a member. A member is myself, there are no members. We refused to accept those people as members of ADeC so it’s a group of people trying their luck," she said.

eNCA