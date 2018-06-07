LISTEN: What Floyd Shivambu said to Ismail Momoniat

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, has sparked a race uproar after suggesting a Treasury official is un-African.
The governing ANC has lashed out at the "blatant racist nationalism" on the part of the opposition after Shivambu's attack on "non-African" Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat on Wednesday.
READ: Parliament, ANC slam Shivambu for attack on Indian DG of Treasury
Listen to exactly what Shivambu and Momoniat said to each other in Parliament.
