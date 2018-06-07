Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LISTEN: What Floyd Shivambu said to Ismail Momoniat

  • South Africa
File: EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu accused Treasury official Ismail Momoniat of disregarding African financial leaders. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, has sparked a race uproar after suggesting a Treasury official is un-African.  

The governing ANC has lashed out at the "blatant racist nationalism" on the part of the opposition after Shivambu's attack on "non-African" Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat on Wednesday.

READ: Parliament, ANC slam Shivambu for attack on Indian DG of Treasury

Listen to exactly what Shivambu and Momoniat said to each other in Parliament. 

 

