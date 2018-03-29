Listeria class action case formally filed

File: A class action law suit has been launched against Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods. Photo: Gallo / Felix Dlangamandla

JOHANNESBURG – A Listeria class action lawsuit has officially been launched against Tiger Brands Limited and Enterprise Foods.

This as hundreds of people affected by an outbreak of listeriosis seek compensation from the companies.

South Africa is going through the world’s biggest outbreak of the food-borne disease.

The matter was filed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning by law firm Richard Spoor Inc.

The complaint is on behalf of ten class representative applicants, with each applicant representing a group of people affected by the outbreak.

Richard Spoor filed the complaint in consultation with United States food safety law firm, Marler Clark.

nGOBENI by eNCA.com on Scribd

"Currently, the firm represents almost 70 people in the class action with new victims reaching out every day," the firm said in a joint statement with Marler Clark.

It said the case had four classes.

"...Individuals who contacted a Listeria infection but did not die, individuals who contracted the infection in utero (the womb) but did not die, individuals who were dependent upon other individuals who died as a consequence of their Listeria infection and individuals responsible for taking care of other individuals who contacted a Listeria infection," the statement said.

The Department of Health announced a Listeria outbreak in December last year.

As of March 2018, there were 978 laboratory-confirmed cases reported and 183 deaths recorded during this outbreak.

eNCA