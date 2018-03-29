Listeriosis death toll climbs

File: The death toll from food-borne disease Listeriosis has been revised by the NICD to 189. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG – The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has revised the number of deaths from Listeriosis to 189.

This is six more deaths than initially thought.

According to the institute’s latest update, there were 982 laboratory-confirmed cases of Listeriosis in South Africa, as of 26 March 2018.

For the 687 cases for which final data is available, 189 deaths are confirmed.

From these statistics of 982 cases, about 400 cases involved children up to 28 days old.

While the number of cases dropped since the product recall earlier this month, the NICD states that "it is expected that new outbreak-related cases will continue to be reported" for several reasons.

eNCA