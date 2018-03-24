WATCH: A little rain in Mitchells Plain at Buchan's prayer service

Attendees at the evangelist’s prayer meeting may not quite have gotten the “best shower in the 3 years” they bargained for, but it did start drizzling during the prayer meeting. Photo: ANA/Tammy Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Attendees at farmer turned evangelist Angus Buchan’s prayer service may not quite have gotten the “best shower in the three years” they bargained for, but it did start drizzing during the prayer meeting.

"It sounded like music from heaven" - Angus Buchan @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/c1tZZlE7s0 — Tanya Petersen (@tanyajourno) March 24, 2018

It’s being reported Buchan arrived in a ‘borrowed’ chopper shortly before noon and left just before 2:30pm on Saturday.

Almost 200,000 people were expected to pack the Swartklip sports grounds for Saturday’s much-anticipated event, which some claim to be the size of 60 rugby fields.

Part of the set up for the big event is a 32-metre wide stage that is 20-metre high along with 400 porta toilets and seven towers with big screens to bring proceedings to everyone present.

Cape Town-born gospel singer Neville D took the stage earlier and led the crowd in worship. He welcomed everyone, especially white people "brave enough to come to Mitchells Plain".

"People in Mitchells Plain are happy to see our white brothers and sisters. We never see our white brothers and sisters in Mitchells Plain, so we are happy to see them," he said.

Among those in attendance were Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and singer Heinz Winckler.

Raincoats and umbrellas come out as the clouds break and it starts drizzling at the #Itstime prayer meeting for rain in Mitchells Plain hosted by Angus Buchan @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/Nsk8Ssc6eV — Tanya Petersen (@tanyajourno) March 24, 2018

#ITSTIME #CAPETOWN #LETITRAIN @angusbuchan A post shared by Heinz Winckler (@heinz.winckler) on Mar 24, 2018 at 3:14am PDT

Earlier, Buchan’s media team said metro police, medical services, and the fire brigade would be on duty for the whole day.

Parking areas had been arranged and attendees would be escorted to the grounds by volunteers.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster management team was on standby for any emergencies.

It occurred to me that Angus Buchan probably doesn't like cricket. The Proteas are doing well for once and he has ordered rain! What's that about? — Martin Gee Godfrey (@FerretGee) March 24, 2018

(Additional reporting: ANA)

eNCA