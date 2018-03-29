Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE BLOG: Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay

  • South Africa
PORT ELIZABETH 29 March 2018 – The speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has cancelled today's motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip. This after disruptions of the proceedings by opposition parties. Video: eNCA
PORT ELIZABETH 29 March 2018 - DA leader Mmusi Maimane's denying claims that his presence in the Nelson Mandela Bay council chambers has stalled proceedings. eNCA's Xoli Mngambi caught up with Maimane.​ Video: eNCA
 

