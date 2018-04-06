Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE BLOG: Zuma in the dock

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma is charged with fraud, money-laundering, corruption and racketeering. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma is set to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to face charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering.

Zuma supporters are also expected to march in the city.

 

