LIVE: Mbalula outlines 100-day plan

PRETORIA, 25 April 2017 - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will discuss the outcome of the strategic planning session that was held at the weekend. ​ Video: eNCA

Editor's note: This live stream is expected to start at noon.

If you have trouble viewing the video, please click here for an alternative.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs journalists in Pretoria on the strategic planning session he and Deputy Minister Bongani Mkhongi chaired at the weekend.

Part of Mbalula's programme to align and outline his first 100 days in office, it was attended by the senior management of the Ministry of Police and the office of the Civilian Secretariat of Police Service.

eNCA