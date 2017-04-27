Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE: President Zuma to lead Freedom Day celebrations

  • South Africa


 

 

 

*Editor's note: If you have trouble viewing the video, please click here for an alternative.

KWAZULU-NATAL - President Jacob Zuma is expected to lead the National Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Government says the celebrations will reflect on the work achievements as well as outstanding work that needs to be done towards building a truly united South Africa.

The President will be in his home province - a stronghold for the ruling party. The event comes at a time when the country is still experiencing serious racial divides. The event is set to start at 10.45am.

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close