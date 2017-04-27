LIVE: President Zuma to lead Freedom Day celebrations

*Editor's note: If you have trouble viewing the video, please click here for an alternative.

KWAZULU-NATAL - President Jacob Zuma is expected to lead the National Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Government says the celebrations will reflect on the work achievements as well as outstanding work that needs to be done towards building a truly united South Africa.

The President will be in his home province - a stronghold for the ruling party. The event comes at a time when the country is still experiencing serious racial divides. The event is set to start at 10.45am.