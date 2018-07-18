WATCH: Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations

Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans, both at home and abroad, were marking the centenary of late President Nelson Mandela's birth through various activities and events, government was holding an official celebration in Mvezu, near Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

July 18 marks 100 years since the birth of the late former president in 1918.

The centenary was an occasion to reflect on his life, legacy and a call to action to follow in his footsteps to make the world a better place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday handed over three fully furnished houses and groceries to some of the most destitute beneficiaries in Mvezo.

Ramaphosa was expected to address the celebration in Mvezu, with former President FW de Klerk and former President Jacob Zuma also expected to speak.

eNCA