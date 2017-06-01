LIVE VIDEO: AgriSA calls for investigation into disaster relief funds

Editor's note: If you have trouble viewing the embedded video above, click here for an alternative viewing.

JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA is calling for a forensic investigation into fraud and corruption in government disaster relief allocations.

It's asked that the Auditor General, the Public Protector, and Scopa investigate the allocation of disaster relief funds by the Departments of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Rural Development and Land Reform as well as Water and Sanitation.

It's alleged only 5% of R1-billion reached farmers.

eNCA