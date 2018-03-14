WATCH: ANC picks premier candidates for Free State, Mpumalanga

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_RAMAPHOSA_ANSWERS_PARLIAMENT"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="PARLIAMENT, 14 March 2018 - President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions for the first time in Parliament. "></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="0"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_fwlj20g5/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-14T12:17:13.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

Editor’s note: This livestream has ended. You may watch the recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has announced premier candidates for Free State and Mpumalanga.

Sisi Ntombela has been nominated to be the Premier of Free State while Refiloe Mtshweni has been seconded to be the Premier of Mpumalanga.

The duo is expected to replace Ace Magashule and David Mabuza who are now serving as secretary-general of the ANC and deputy president respectively.

Mabuza resigned from his position last month after he was sworn as a member of parliament and was then appointed deputy president of the country.

The new premier-elect appointments were announced by Magashule at a media briefing at the party's headquarters on Wednesday.

