WATCH: Cele advisor Lennit Max briefs media on his new role

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police commissioner Lennit Max will brief the media on his new role as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.



Max is a member of the Western Cape legislature and represents the Democratic Alliance.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's yet to receive a resignation letter from Max.

New special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele, Adv Lennit Max says he was frustrated and angry at having to open libraries and watch Opera as an MPL, despite begging DA leaders Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane to use his policing experience. @eNCA #LennitMax pic.twitter.com/IekCBJzgoF — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 2, 2018

New Special Advisor to Police Minister, Adv Lennit Max is on a 12 month contract to fight gangsterism, rural crime fighting, farm killings and better policing on CapeFlats. Bheki Cele said to him: “ we need you!” #LennitMax @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 2, 2018

Lennit Max: “egos of individuals should not stand in the way of crime fighting “. Max very disparaging of DA leadership. Elephant in room is whether he is leaving DA. #LennitMax — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 2, 2018

#LennitMax says he is still a member of the DA. Bheki Cele, he says just wanted his policing experience, wasn’t interested in his politics. @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 2, 2018

#LennitMax, new special policing advisor to Minister Bheki Cele says he also wears hats, but he must make sure they are smaller than Cele’s. “Cele is a go-getter, like me.” @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 2, 2018

#LennitMax says despite the fact he hasn’t worked in policing for 15 years, he is equipped to do anything in justice sector. He remains a DA members but tellingly says “I am not a member of the ANC yet.” @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 2, 2018

eNCA