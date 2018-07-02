Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Cele advisor Lennit Max briefs media on his new role

  • South Africa


• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police commissioner Lennit Max will brief the media on his new role as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Max is a member of the Western Cape legislature and represents the Democratic Alliance.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's yet to receive a resignation letter from Max.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close