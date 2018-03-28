WATCH: DA marches in support of NMB mayor Trollip

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_DA_ATHOL_TROLLIP_RALLY 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="PORT ELIZABETH, 28 March 2018 – The Democratic Alliance is holding a rally ahead of a motion of no confidence against its Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip. The DA has called on the public to show their support for Trollip and the city's coalition government. "></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="3425"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_e12p3e8u/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-28T10:29:22.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Democratic Alliance (DA) held a rally in support of Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip.

That's ahead of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally set for Wednesday afternoon aimed at gaining support to remove him from power.

The EFF vowed to punish Trollip for his party’s stance on land expropriation without compensation.

The Patriotic Alliance says it will help save Trollip, only if the party’s Marlon Daniels becomes deputy mayor.

"We are the most diverse Party that is committed to serving you the people of Nelson Mandela Bay." - Georgina Faldtman, DAWN EC Provincial Chairperson#SaveNMB pic.twitter.com/F7qyKje5lF — DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) March 28, 2018

