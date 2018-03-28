Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: DA marches in support of NMB mayor Trollip

  • South Africa


 

  • Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Democratic Alliance (DA) held a rally in support of Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip.

That's ahead of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally set for Wednesday afternoon aimed at gaining support to remove him from power.

READ: Battle for NMB: PA throws support behind Athol Trollip

The EFF vowed to punish Trollip for his party’s stance on land expropriation without compensation.

The Patriotic Alliance says it will help save Trollip, only if the party’s Marlon Daniels becomes deputy mayor.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close