LIVE VIDEO: Finance Minister to account to Parliament's watchdog

PARLIAMENT - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and National Treasury will have to provide answers to Parliament's watchdog Scopa on Tuesday about the integrated financial management system, which is meant to centralise all government payments.

The first phase of the project was completed at a cost of R1.2-billion, but in 2013 Cabinet approved amendments to the project due to specific technological changes.

National Treasury’s audit committee found that the payments done through the integrated system lacked internal controls to mitigate risks, and requested that then-director general Lungisa Fuzile order a forensic investigation into the matter.

Auditing giant Deloitte was awarded the tender and started the investigation in October 2016.

