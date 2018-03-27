WATCH: Home Affairs portfolio committee to discuss Gupta naturalisation

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_PARLIAMENT_GUPTA_FAMILY 2"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="Gupta family"></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="6705"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_35podtj6/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-27T12:10:23.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

Editor's note: This livestream has ended. You may watch the recording above.

PARLIAMENT - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is in Parliament appearing before the department's portfolio committee.

Gigaba is expected to answer a range of questions from MPs including the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

On March 6, Gigaba called a media briefing to explain the matter, but only managed to muddy the water.

He said the family does not hold citizenship even though he had said in June 2017 that the Guptas had been naturalised.

But shortly after the briefing, ID numbers, apparently belonging to Gupta family members were entered into the IEC's database, showing they were registered to vote at the Saxonwold Primary School.

In 2017, Giagaby came under fire when it emerged that he personally intervened to help the Guptas with their naturalisation certificates in 2015.

To date, the Department of Home Affairs has defended Gigaba for fast-tracking the family’s citizenship application.

