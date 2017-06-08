WATCH: Latest on Cape storm, fires

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management centre said that the death toll of the Cape storm has risen to nine.

The centre is providing an update on the latest developments on the Knysna fires and the storm.

Humanitarian support is being coordinated for the residents of the greater Knysna area after devastating fires on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the united Incident Command Centre was assessing damage to almost 20 suburbs.

No further storm or fire-related human fatalities have been reported since the deaths of three people in Rheenendal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the mountains in Ceres and surrounding areas are covered in snow.

These weather conditions are expected to last until Friday.

