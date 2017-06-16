Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: Malema addresses youth at Boipatong stadium

* Editor's note: Having trouble viewing this livestream, click here 

SEDIBENG - EFF leader Julius Malema delivers an address to commemorate Youth Day at the Boipatong Stadium.

