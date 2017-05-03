LIVE VIDEO: Mapaila addresses NUM summit

Editor's note: We apologise for the late start of this live stream feed.

MIDRAND - SACP 2nd Deputy Secretary General Solly Mapaila will address the National Mineworkers Education and Training Summit on Wednesday.

Will the SACP break rank and announce who it's backing for the next ANC presidency?

Cosatu has come out in support of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the next ANC President, a move the governing party has criticised and on which it blamed for the events at three Cosatu rallies on Workers Day.

Western Cape Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich recently said they no longer supported President Jacob Zuma and wanted his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to ascend to the highest office in the land and the ANC.

