LIVE VIDEO: Minister Brown tables Public Enterprises dept budget

PARLIAMENT - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will table her departments budget in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Brown held a media briefing ahead of her budget vote, in which she said that most state-owned enterprises are performing well.



"I must say since 2/3 years ago, the state owned companies, I mean there are a little bit of liquidity problems in Denel, AlexCore, Transet.

"Transnet minimally is reliant on guarantees from the state. This is a very large company and it still makes profits even in a period of commodity downturn.

"The others have no guarantees, don't get ideas, we not going to have guarantees.

"Three years ago I said don't come to the state for guarantees or don't come to the state for loans. You've got to live off your balance sheet and I think they've more or less done that."

eNCA