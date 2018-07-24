WATCH: President Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping briefing

Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held a briefing at the Union Buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

Xi touched down in the country on Monday evening ahead of the Brics summit which begins in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

READ: Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election

This year marks the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China.

The Presidency said both nations aim to strengthen political, economic, social and international cooperation.

Xi has pledged to strengthen economic ties with Africa and has already visited Senegal and Rwanda, with South African being the last stop of his African tour.

eNCA