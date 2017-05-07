CATCH IT LIVE: President Zuma and Venda king address Vuwani community

Vuwani, 07 May 2017 - President Jacob Zuma and His Majesty King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana of Vha-Venda will meet with the community of Vuwani to discuss the situation in the area. Video: eNCA

VUWANI - President Jacob Zuma and His Majesty King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana of Vha-Venda will meet with the community of Vuwani on Sunday to discuss the situation in the area.

The president met with the King and traditional leaders from the area on Tuesday.

President Zuma was accompanied by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vuwani and provincial leadership led by Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

The leaders raised concern about the deteriorating situation in Vuwani and emphasised that urgent steps needed to be taken to normalise the situation.

The President and the King appealed to parents to enable learners to return to school while the challenges raised by the community are being addressed.

The community is cautiously optimistic about the president's visit especially since they've been calling for him to address their demarcation issue.

But they say it will be victory for them if he announces that the decision to continue to with the merger has been reversed.

