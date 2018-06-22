WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses NUM delegates

* Editor's note: This event has now ended. You may watch a recording above. We apologise for the poor sound quality.

RUSTENBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the National Union of Mineworkers' congress. Friday is the last day of the conference.

Fights about credentials delayed the opening.

The union's General-Secretary admits that factions continue to plague the union and the organisation.

David Sipunzi also says the union must work hard to try and win back members it lost in Rustenburg.

