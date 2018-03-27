Scopa to hear what went wrong at water affairs dept

File: The Auditor General and the Special Investigating Unit will be reporting to Parliament on their findings at the Department of Water Affairs. Photo: Twitter: @LA_JANSEN (screengrab)>

PARLIAMENT - Parliament's Standing Committees on Public Accounts (Scopa) and Water Affairs will hold a joint hearing on Tuesday.

The two oversight committees are moving closer to instituting a full scale inquiry into the state of the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation.

They will be hearing about the state of affairs in the Department of Water and Sanitation from the Auditor General and the Special Investigating Unit.

The department was left in severe debt during the period it was under the stewardship of Nomvula Mokonyane.

Scopa chair Themba Godi has indicated his commitment to investigating corruption at the department and wants criminal charges laid against those responsible.

