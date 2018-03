• Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now.

CAPE TOWN - Capitec Bank and VBS Mutual can expect a grilling when they appear before Parliament's finance portfolio committee.

Two weeks ago, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago placed VBS under curatorship.

Capitec faced pressure earlier this year when Viceroy labelled it a "well-to-do" loan shark.

