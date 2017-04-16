WATCH: Zuma addresses Twelve Apostles Church in Christ

This live stream is now over. You may watch a recording in the gallery above.

DURBAN - President Jabob Zuma is in Umgababa, south of Durban on Sunday afternoon at the Easter service of the theTwelve Apostles' Church in Christ.

Political leaders are joining millions of congregants, attending Easter Sunday services countrywide.

WATCH: President Zuma asks church goers to pray for the nation

While President Zuma is addressing the church goers, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa jons the ZCC in Moria.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane was at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg earlier on Sunday.

Maimane says although, South Africa is going through difficult times, today reminds him that there is still hope.

“South Africa goes through very difficult times, but I recognise through days like this one that there’s always hope."

"And I think part of why we are here today is to say to South Africans that we live in a country that has gone through difficulty but there’s always a better tomorrow."

eNCA