Load-shedding risk reduced after Gordhan intervenes

CAPE TOWN - There's renewed hope that the lights will stay on after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan intervened in the Eskom wage dispute.

Eskom's insistence that it can not increase employees' salaries is now off the table.

The utility, the government and three unions have agreed to restore production to prevent further blackouts.

They will now negotiate a new wage deal.

Gordhan convened a meeting on Friday with Eskom's board and management as well as the National Union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity.

This followed two nights of load-shedding that Eskom blamed on sabotage and intimidation by protesting workers.

Workers deny the claims, saying they have only been holding pickets.

They want a 15-percent wage hike.

Eskom and the unions agreed on Friday to resume stalled wage talks, Gordhan said in a statement.

"It was agreed that the 0 percent offer from Eskom is off the table," he said

Gordhan urged both sides to ensure that power supply is fully restored.

