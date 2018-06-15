LOAD-SHEDDING: Schedules, info, and how it affects you

File: Eskom has again started implementing load-shedding across South Africa - here's how it affects you. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented load-shedding across South Africa.

The process of reducing electricity demand is known as load-shedding.

The main load-shedding schedule can be found on Eskom's site where you type in your suburb to find out if you are affected.

If you don't pay your electricity bill directly to Eskom but to a municipal electricity supplier like City Power in Johannesburg, you need to visit your city's power utility website to get load-shedding information.

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Johannesburg, you can visit www.citypower.co.za, or call 086 056 2874, or follow them on Twitter @CityPowerJhb.

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Tshwane, you can visit www.tshwane.gov.za, or call (012) 358-2111 / (012) 427-2111, or follow them on Twitter @CityTshwane.

For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Cape Town, you can visit www.capetown.gov.za or this page, or call 0860 103 089, or follow them on Twitter @CityofCT.

For load shedding schedules affecting the City of eThekwini, you can visit www.durban.gov.za, or call 080 13 13 111, or follow them on Twitter @eThekwiniM.

If you live in the Mangaung Metro Municipality, you can visit www.mangaung.co.za, or call 0800 111 300. You can also visit http://www.centlec.co.za or call 086 007 6937.

