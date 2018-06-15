Load-shedding still possible: Eskom

File: Eskom is doing what it can to keep the lights on on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is not ruling out load-shedding on Friday even though 60 percent of its workforce reported for duty.

The power utility had obtained a court interdict to prevent workers striking and disrupting both power and coal supplies.

Protests over the company's decision not to increase salaries led to widespread power cuts on Thursday night.

#PowerUpdate: Eskom has obtained a court interdict which essentially prohibits:

- the intimidation of workers and contractors who are not part of the illegal industrial action;

- the highjacking of coal trucks; and

- the sabotaging of Eskom's electricity infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/wM2gERnz8P — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the wage dispute had been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

He agreed with workers that Eskom's shortcomings are not their fault.

"The workers have been given certain targets that they needed to meet in terms of the contracts they have with management and therefore the ills affecting this company shouldn't be the responsibility of the workers," he said.

"But management is saying, 'We are in a very difficult financial situation. Can we sit down and try and plan how we can improve so next year this time we will be in a better position?'

"One of the things we need to do, which we haven't been able to do for at least 10 years now is [improve] our sales, [which] are very low. Last year we sold 0.2 percent of our electricity. If your sales are low and your costs are high, you are heading for trouble, which is why management is saying: 'Let's change this equation so we can improve our efficiency and productivity ...'," Phasiwe told eNCA.

eNCA