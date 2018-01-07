Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Lobby group condemns proposed CT drought levy

  • South Africa
File: The Theewatersklood Dam near Villiersdorp, Western Cape. Cape Town has proposed a drought levy based on property values.

JOHANNESBURG - The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) in the Western Cape says the City of Cape Town’s proposed drought tariff will be a "tragedy for the poorest of the poor".

The levy is intended to help combat the water shortage in the province.

It will be based on the value of properties, with those valued at less than R400,000 exempted.

 

In a statement on Sunday, the PPF accused the DA-led government in the Western Cape of grossly misrepresenting and mismanaging the water crisis.

"The so-called well-run City of Cape Town has dismally failed its citizens through its inability to effectively manage its natural resources and proactively educate its inhabitants on water consumption and preservation strategies," the group said.

"Having been made aware of the potential crisis as far back as 2007 when the national Department of Water and Sanitation issued a warning about Cape Town’s water supply (after thorough data analysis of dam volumes), the city failed to act timeously and appropriately to avert the crisis and instead capitalised on the characterisation of being called the 'best-run' city ..."

 

"Well-publicised multiple budget roll-overs, touted as a measure of good governance, now seem to ring disastrously hollow in the midst of the obviously failed duty to address the impending water crisis," the PPF said.

The PPF SA is chaired by former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi, who  is known to support President Jacob Zuma and recently acquired the Guptas media interests

